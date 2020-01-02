To check your Idaho Raffle ticket, click here.
Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket is starting out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2019 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle shortly before 10 PM Mountain Time this evening. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
1 6 0 9 5 3
In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, the Idaho Lottery also announced the two $10,000 prize winning numbers from this year’s game. They are:
1 6 3 3 4 2
0 3 8 0 8 8
In addition to the $1,000,000 and $10,000 prizes, this year’s game offered more prizes than any previous Raffle game, including 250 prizes of $200, 500 prizes of $50, and 13,670 prizes of $15.
For all 14,423 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.
When visiting the Idaho Lottery’s website (idaholottery.com), players will see the Raffle Results banner on the home page. The winning number for the $1,000,000 prize will be posted there. Players can enter their Raffle numbers in the check numbers box, then click on “Check” to see if they have a winner. Also, all 14,423 winning numbers will be available for download in a pdf format from a link available on the page.
“As an Idaho-only game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle continues to be one of our most popular and fastest selling games each year. This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold out the earliest since the initial Raffle did in 2007 and it was the fourth fastest selling Raffle game in Lottery history,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho public schools and buildings. All players holding Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets should sign the back and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.”
This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle included thirteen early bird prizes of $1,000. Each day for the first thirteen days of sales, October 21, 2019 through November 2, 2019, the Idaho Lottery randomly selected winning tickets from daily sales. Players were automatically eligible for these prizes once they purchased their ticket. In addition to winning $1,000, these tickets are also eligible to win additional prizes from the draw. Only seven of these prizes have been claimed. The remaining six winning tickets worth $1,000 are:
Date Purchased
Winning Raffle #
Selling Retailer Name
Physical Address
City
10/22/2019
007426
Tobacco Connection #024
4835 N Yellowstone Ave
Chubbuck
10/23/2019
009980
Smokin Spirits
800 N 3rd St Ste 2
McCall
10/26/2019
025416
Stinker Store #117
1410 W McMillan Rd
Meridian
10/31/2019
041361
Maverik #410
1630 E McMillan Rd
Meridian
11/1/2019
043696
Last Chance #09
113 N State St
Preston
11/2/2019
049104
Albertsons #0159
330 Benton St
Pocatello
Players holding any of these tickets should contact the Idaho Lottery at208-334-2600 as soon as possible for information on claiming their prize.
All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on January 2, 2020 to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Mountain Time, Monday through Friday. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.
The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $800,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.
