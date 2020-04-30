Idaho stay-home order to expire Friday

Staring at 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Governor Brad Little held a press conference in Boise to give an update on the Gem State's reopening plans.
The governor said the state has met the criteria to enter into the first stage of the "safe-responsible approach" to the reopening of Idaho's economy.
The stay-home order which the governor signed into effect March 25 will expire Friday as the first stage of the reopening begins. He said, "Idahoans will still need to be vigilant to stay healthy."
Stage 1 is scheduled to take place from May 1 through May 15. In this stage retail and places of worship (following strict social distancing guidelines) may open.
Stage 2 is scheduled to take place from May 16 through May 29. In this stage salons, gyms and restaurants (following strict social distancing guidelines) may open.
Stage 3 is scheduled to take place from May 30 through June 12. In this stage small gatherings (10 to 50 people and following strict guidelines) and non-essential travel (to places that allow it) are allowed.
Stage 4 is scheduled to take place from June 13 through June 26. In this stage theaters, bars and other large venues (following strict guidelines) may open and large group gatherings (more than 50 people following strict guidelines) may take place.
These are simplified lists of the reopening stages. You can learn more about each stage and its criteria at: https://rebound.idaho.gov/stages-of-reopening/
The schedules for all stages are tentative and may be pushed back if spikes in COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations, etc. occur.
We will have more on the governor's press conference tonight on KPVI News at 10.
