In a KPVI Exclusive the City of Pocatello tells KPVI that payment card information for some who used the online portal to pay their bills may have been, quote “Subject to Unauthorized Access.”
The city also tells KPVI that the investigation is on-going and they’re working with the portal provider and cyber-security experts to determine the exact nature and scope of the incident.
KPVI will follow this story and share additional information as it becomes available.
