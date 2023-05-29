Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the east side of the Portneuf Range north of Lava Hot Springs which includes Old Highway 30 until 9:15 Monday Evening. If you encounter a flooded road, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.
Do you have video or photos of flooding? Email them to newsroom@kpvi.com.
