Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for North Central Lemhi County until 5:45 pm Tuesday. Excessive rainfall over the Moose Fire burn scar will result in a debris flow. Debris flows consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. Also, flash flooding is likely in the communities of Leesburg and Shoup. If you encounter a flooded road, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.
Do you have flooding video or photos? Email them to newsroom@kpvi.com
