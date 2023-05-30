Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for part of Clark and Butte Counties until 4 pm Tuesday. Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms is likely. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around don't drown and if you're in a canyon, head to higher ground. Locations included in this warning are as follows: Grouse, Lost River, and along Cherry and Antelope Creeks.
