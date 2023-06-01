Doug Iverson
Followed notifications
- Bannock and Caribou Counties
Flooding may worsen along and near the Portneuf River. Read moreKPVI Storm Tracker UPDATE
Doug Iverson
The Pocatello Fire Department has three new brush trucks ahead of wildfire season. Read morePocatello Fire Department gets three new trucks
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
- Joey Dubois
The Runnin' Rebels Legion baseball team rallied Wednesday to take down the Post 56 Bruins twice, improving to 6-0. Read moreRunnin' Rebels Stay Undefeated with 2 Wins over Post 56 Bruins
Joey Dubois
- Southeast Highlands
Possible dam failure may lead to flash flooding... Read moreKPVI Storm Tracker Alert
Doug Iverson
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Tail-Wagger Wednesday May 31, 2023 Read moreTail-Wagger Wednesday May 31, 2023
Deanne Coffin
A woman from Pocatello wrote a book about her memories of the Gate City. Read moreA Woman From Pocatello Writes a Book About Memories of the Gate City
Deanne Coffin
- Doug Iverson
Flash flooding hits the Gate City during the evening commute. Read moreStreets turn to rivers.
Doug Iverson
- Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls SD 91 will be serving free summer meals for children. Read moreIdaho Falls School District 91 offering free summer meals for children
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
- Bonneville County
Bonneville County Press Release: Read moreDrug Arrest
Deanne Coffin
- Doug Iverson
- Idaho Falls
- Bonneville County
