Flash Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch has been EXTENDED THRU MONDAY AFTERNOON by the National Weather Service for areas along and near the Portneuf River downstream from Chesterfield Reservoir.   The flash flooding threat remains due to the potential spillway failure at the Portneuf Dam on the reservoir.
 
Do you have video or photos of flooding?  Email them to newsroom@kpvi.com
 
 
