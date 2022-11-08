At approximately 11:46 p.m., November 7, 2022, Blackfoot Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street. The caller stated that they thought a person might be injured.
Blackfoot Police Officers arrived at one scene and located one adult male victim who had sustained stab wounds. Officers immediately attempted to provide life-saving aid. Blackfoot EMS responded and assumed medical efforts before transporting the victim to the hospital via ambulance. Unfortunately, despite first responders and medical personnel efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division members responded to the scene and began investigating the death.
Shortly after the incident occurred, Melissa K. Perkes (35 YOA) was identified as a person of interest and located by law enforcement. Perkes was later charged and booked her into the Bingham County Jail for 2nd-degree homicide. The Blackfoot Police Department would like to thank the Bingham County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.
The victim's identity is not being released at this time to allow time for additional next-of-kin notifications. No further information is available for release at this time.
Anyone with additional information surrounding this investigation is urged to contact Lt. Davis of the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division at 208-782-3084.
