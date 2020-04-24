Even though the governor announced the reopening of the economy yesterday, Idahoans are still asked to practice social distancing. This can negatively affect mental health. A local therapist has tips to help alleviate anxiety and depression that may be caused during the pandemic.
Social by Nature
Robert DeWall says, "Human beings, we're social by nature. We don't do well in isolation."
Robert DeWall is an owner and therapist at Portneuf Valley Family Center which has locations in Pocatello and Soda Springs.
He says the pandemic may affect mental health saying, "Depression goes up because part what we use to boost our mood is those types of interactions."
Being Social During Social Distancing
While we continue to practice social distancing, DeWall has advice for alleviating some anxiety and depression.
DeWall says, "Definitely find ways to connect with others."
That can be through video calls, text messages, phone calls.
DeWall says, "We're not supposed to be close together physically, but that doesn't mean we can't still interact and communicate."
Take A Break from the Noise
Technology is great for feeling connected, but it can also affect anxiety.
DeWall says, "When you're talking about anxiety in particular, it can be helpful to take step back away from everything we're seeing on TV and on social media about how terrible the situation is, and take a break from it."
Stay Informed, Not Overwhelmed
That doesn't mean you shouldn't stay informed on what's going on during the pandemic.
DeWall says, "Focusing on the facts. Going to things like the CDC's website or public health." Stay informed, but don't overwhelm yourself.
Leave the House
While you're taking a step back away from all the noise, you may want to take a step outside. DeWall says, "It helps us to refocus, pay attention to what else is out there besides our four walls."
Exercise
While you're outside, getting some exercise will benefit both body and mind. DeWall says, "It's a wonderful tool for dealing with some of that anxious energy that goes along with anxiety. So, it helps to burn some of it off."
If you do go outside to exercise remember to follow social distancing guidelines. Keep a distance of six feet from those who you do not live with.
Seek Help
During the pandemic many health institutions like Portneuf Valley Family Center are still offering services. Those services may just be adapted to follow CDC health guidelines. Seek help if you need it.
If you feel like you need help, the Portneuf Valley Family Center has a crisis line available at 208-339-4665.
