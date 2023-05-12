An Ada County jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of all charges.
After about 7 hours of deliberation Thursday night and Friday morning, the 12-member jury reached a unanimous verdict.
That verdict was read in court Friday afternoon.
Lori was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the deaths of JJ, Vallow and Chad Daybell's late wife Tammy. Lori was also charged with one count of grand theft. All are felony charges.
The jury convicted her on each charge.
The jury's decision comes after a six week, 27-day trial with 60 witnesses and dozens of pieces of evidence.
Judge Steven Boyce said a pre-sentence report needs to be completed first so sentencing will be set in about three months.
Lori will be transferred back to Fremont County where she will remain in custody until her sentencing hearing.
Kay and Larry Woodock, JJ's grandparents, who have attended the whole trial came out of the courtroom Friday afternoon to a crowd of cheers.
They were smiling and Larry was holding up his arm cheering. He started singing "We Will Rock You" which he said was JJ's favorite song.
They spoke to members of the media about the verdict. Crying, he thanked everyone multiple times.
"The one time in my life I'm kind of at a loss words," Larry said.
"First of all i want to thank 18 jurors," he continued. "I cannot thank them enough. I want to personally thank and I want to personally hug every one of those jurors. What they went through what they saw is mind boggling."
Annie Cushing, Tylee Ryan's aunt, posted the following on Twitter after the verdict was read:
"Today is a good day! My former sister-in-law, Lori Vallow, was convicted of all charges. Justice won’t bring back my niece, Tylee Ryan, her little brother, JJ Vallow, or Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, but it lightens the load a bit. I want to thank Idaho law enforcement, the prosecutors, Judge Boyce, and the jurors for their tireless efforts to ensure that justice was served for Tylee, JJ, and Tammy. And for the media and podcasters who have kept this case on the front burner for the past 3+ years."
She added: "I’m confident Chad Daybell will face a similar fate for his role in these heinous murders as these criminals had the sophistication level of a clown car. Hopefully we'll see justice for Charles Vallow—and my brother, Joe Ryan, as well."
