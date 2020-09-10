Lori Vallow Daybell pleads 'not guilty' in the case of her deceased children

Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of the two children who were found dead on Chad Daybell's property months after disappearing, plead "not guilty" today in court in regards to two felony charges she is facing.
Mark Means, the attorney for Vallow Daybell, entered the plea on behalf of his client.
Lori Vallow Daybell is charged with two counts of conspiracy to conceal, destroy, or alter evidence in the case. Her husband, Chad Daybell, is charged with similar counts.
Each charge could lead to five years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.
Neither Chad nor Lori are charged with the murder of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan or 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow.
Today in court, District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. did not address the motion to combine Lori and Chad's cases together.
However, the judge did set Lori Vallow's jury trial date for April 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. A pre-trial conference was also scheduled for March 22, 2021.
Chad Daybell is scheduled to have a jury trial in January.
