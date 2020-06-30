Lori Vallow Daybell will make initial court appearance on new charges Tuesday afternoon.
Vallow-Daybell is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.
Rexburg police served a third search warrant on the Daybell home Monday.
Vallow-Daybell's initial appearance is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Lori Vallow-Daybell and her attorney Mark Means will appear remotely from the Madison County Jail.
