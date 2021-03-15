Local police were led on a high speed chase just after midnight on Monday.
Idaho State Police tell KPVI that it started near Tee-Pee Gas in Fort Hall.
Pocatello Police put up spikes around the Pocatello Creek area and the car exited on Center Street and crashed at the end of Center Street.
The driver of the car, 54-year-old Ricky Wallace was tased.
Injuries are unclear at this time.
Wallace was arrested on a warrant.
