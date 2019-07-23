As a result of the Sheep Fire, all non-essential employees are being evacuated at several Idaho National Laboratory site facilities: Central Facilities Area, Advanced Test Reactor Complex, Naval Reactors Facility, EBR-1, Integrated Waste Treatment Unit, Radioactive Waste Management Complex, Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project and Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center.
- Naval Reactors Facility leadership has decided to curtail operations for their day and swing-shift employees
- Gate 1, the main INL Site entrance, is currently closed to non-emergency traffic
- INL Site facilities are preparing for anticipated loss of commercial power and are switching to on-site backups per existing emergency procedures
- Changes in wind and fire behavior since earlier this morning led Emergency Management to evacuate all non-essential employees from potentially affected facilities as a precaution.
- Employees should watch for lab communications about other potential curtailments to facilities on the INL Site.
- Fire officials have updated the burn estimate to approximately 85,000 acres.
Information previously reported:
The Sheep Fire began following a lightning strike at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 22, 2019.
Bureau of Land Management and INL fire crews are working together to fight the fire.
Non-essential MFC employees were asked to stay home Tuesday.
Essential employees are being notified by management for a 9 a.m. shift change at MFC.
The shift change bus schedule for MFC essential employees is as follows:
- Leave Pocatello Park and Ride at 7:50
- Leave Blackfoot Park and Ride at 8:10
- Leave Idaho Falls Yellowstone Park and Ride at 8:25
- Leave Shelley – New Sweden Park and Ride at 8:35
- There is no shuttle service to and from MFC today
