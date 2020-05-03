According to Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen, one person is dead and five others injured after a head-on collision near Lava Hot Springs Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened on US Highway 30 by milepost 365 just after 3:00 p.m.
One person died on scene. Four people were taken by ambulance to the hospital and one person was flown by helicopter.
The collision involved two S.U.V's.
Investigators are still on scene.
One lane is open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.