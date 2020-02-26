One man is dead after an incident involving police officers in Pocatello Tuesday night.
Around 11:15pm, Pocatello Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of East Dunn Street. This disturbance was called in by a family member and involved a male and a female. The male, who was reported to be in possession of a knife, left the residence in a vehicle.
Police located the male suspect in the area of South 2nd Avenue and Stansbury Street. The 23-year-old was contacted by police and was found to be armed with a knife. The male suspect, who has not been identified, was shot by officers. A neighbor said that he heard six to eight gunshots. Life saving measures were performed by police and Emergency Medical Services personnel were dispatched. The man died at the scene.
Because this involved the firing of a weapon by a police officer, the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, led by Idaho State Police, will be conducting an investigation into the incident.
The intersection of South 2nd Avenue and Stansbury Street is an active crime scene and is closed while police conduct their investigation. Residents are asked to avoid this area until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.