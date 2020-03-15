Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen confirmed that Phil Bregitzer of American Falls died after being caught in an avalanche around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
He is around 60-years-old and was skiing in the out of boundaries area near the Pebble Creek Ski Area. Officials say the avalanche was about 300 yards and six feet deep. Ski patrol dug the man out and CPR was performed on him for about 45 minutes.
They tried to fly the man out on a helicopter, but the weather conditions would not permit it, so he was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by ground ambulance and was pronounced dead around 4:00 p.m.
Because of rain and snow conditions, officials are asking people to stay out of the areas that are out of bounds because the avalanche danger is high at this time.
