A jury has found Patrick Frazee guilty of all six counts for the November 2018 death of Kelsey Berreth.
Frazee was charged with a total of eight counts in this case: first degree murder (after deliberation), solicitation to commit first-degree murder (three charges for each alleged instance of telling Krystal Kenney how to kill Berreth), murder in the first-degree (while committing another crime) and tampering with a deceased human body.
The majority of the case rested upon the testimony of Krystal Kenney who spoke to investigators only after securing a plea deal on an evidence tampering charge. The defense tried to cast doubt on her testimony and version of events, trying to imply she was more involved than she admitted. Prosecutors were able to piece together much more physical and data evidence based upon her interviews with law enforcement.
"We wouldn't even know where the murder happened in the apartment, even which room or where it happened at all, without her testimony," District Attorney Dan May said earlier this year.
