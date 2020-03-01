Pocatello Police are looking for two men who they say were involved in the shooting of a third man.
The incident took place just before 1:30a.m. Sunday morning in the 4500 block of South 5th Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that a 41-year-old man had left the scene in a private vehicle to seek medical treatment after being shot in the face.
Police are now looking for 20-year-old Mason Reid Gonzales and 22-year-old Mitchell John Gonzales. In a news conference Sunday morning, police said that the two men are armed with a handgun and could have other weapons. Mitchell has a warrant out of Bannock County for Domestic Battery.
If you have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the two men, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100. Do not approach the suspects as they are considered to be armed and dangerous.
