The Pocatello Police Department is looking for a missing teen.
People say 17-year-old Marissa Soto left school for lunch on Thursday and did not return.
Soto is 5'4" and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes and carrying a daypack.
According to police, Soto has no history of running away so her family is worried about her.
Anyone with information about Soto is asked to call PPD at 208-234-6100.
