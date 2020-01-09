Thursday afternoon, a robbery took place at the U.S. Bank on Yellowstone in Pocatello.
At least seven police vehicles and multiple police officers were around the bank between Wall 2 Wall Flooring and McDonald’s.
Authorities are also looking for a vehicle that was stolen by the suspect that was used to get away from the scene.
While the parking lot was closed to traffic, Yellowstone Avenue in front of the bank was still open.
Police are looking for three suspects.
The first is the woman who entered U.S. Bank. She is described as shoulder-length blonde hair (possible a wig) and dark eyebrows. She was wearing heavy makeup and had pock-marks or scars visible on her right cheek. She was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and white shoes with black toes. She is traveling in a 2006-2010 Hyundai Accent with no license plate on the front.
The second suspect is a male wearing beige pants, a black baggy coat, and Adidas shoes. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds. He is traveling in a stolen red 1984 Toyota pickup with Idaho license plate 1B5150.
The third suspect’s description is unknown.
If you have any information on this robbery, contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121 regarding case 20-P00562.
