Weather Alert

...PARADE OF WINTER STORMS TO IMPACT MUCH OF EASTERN IDAHO INTO NEXT WEEK... .BY LATE FRIDAY NIGHT, A SERIES OF WINTER STORMS THAT WILL BE MOVING THROUGH THE GULF OF ALASKA AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST WILL FINALLY PUSH EASTWARD ENOUGH TO START AFFECTING CENTRAL AND EASTERN IDAHO. THE FIRST STORM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS SATURDAY, BUT ALSO 6 TO 14 INCHES OF SNOW TO PORTIONS OF THE CENTRAL IDAHO MOUNTAINS, MAINLY THE STANLEY BASIN AND SAWTOOTH MOUNTAINS, AND THE ENTIRE WOOD RIVER BASIN. AND BEFORE SATURDAY SUNRISE, THE EASTERN HIGHLANDS AND ISLAND PARK REGION ALONG THE MONTANA BORDER SOUTHWARD TO THE BEAR RIVER RANGE ON THE UTAH BORDER WILL ALSO EXPERIENCE HEAVY SNOW, WITH WIDESPREAD 6 TO 12 INCHES OF NEW SNOW. THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN, EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY, LOST RIVER AND PAHSIMEROI BASINS, AND THE SOUTH CENTRAL HIGHLANDS OF IDAHO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO DODGE THIS SERIES OF STORMS EITHER. 3 TO 7 INCHES, DEPENDING ON LOCATION, ARE EXPECTED FOR SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT, THEN 1 TO 4 INCHES ON SUNDAY AND MORE ON MONDAY. THIS IS JUST THE FIRST IN A PARADE OF WINTER STORMS. MORE SNOW ARRIVES ON SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT, THEN AT LEAST ONE MORE HEAVY SNOWSTORM ON MONDAY, WITH ANOTHER POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY. IF THIS IMPRESSIVE SERIES OF STORMS STAY AS FORECAST, SNOW REMOVAL RESOURCES AND OPERATIONS WILL BE PUSHED TO THEIR LIMITS FOR A CONSISTENT FOUR-DAY PERIOD. THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM AT THE STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL LEVEL WILL UNDERGO SEVERE IMPACTS, ESPECIALLY DURING THE UPCOMING WEEKEND. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY, THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN, MUD LAKE DESERT, AND SOUTHERN HILLS. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE BOTH AT AIRFIELDS AND ON HIGHWAYS, ROADS, AND STREETS. WINDS WILL DRIFT SNOW SHORTLY AFTER EFFORTS TO CLEAR ROADS HAVE OCCURRED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&