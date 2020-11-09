The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing mother and her two children.
Law enforcement is looking for 35-year-old Mandy Guvench, her 7-year-old son Tristan Wright and 1-year-old son Konnor Wright.
According to police, Guvench suffers from some mental health issues. They believe the children could be at risk because of the cold, as well as a lack of money and resources.
All three were last seen in the Weston area.
They are believed to be heading south in a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer with Idaho plates 1F67643.
Anyone with information about Guvench or her children are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 208-852-1234, option 2 or to call 911.
