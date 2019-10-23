From Portneuf Medical Center news release:
Dan Ordyna, chief executive officer (CEO) of Portneuf Medical Center, announced today that he is stepping down later this year for personal reasons. Ordyna has served as CEO since 2013.
Matt Maxfield, president of Ardent Health’s Americas division, commented on Ordyna’s years of service, stating, “Dan has assembled an extremely talented team at Portneuf. Under his leadership, the staff and physicians at the hospital and Portneuf Medical Group have provided outstanding healthcare to the people of southeastern Idaho. The hospital has also seen substantial growth. Dan can be very proud of what he has accomplished during his tenure.”
Board of Trustees Chairman Mark Buckalew cited Ordyna’s impact on healthcare. “In addition to his efforts to establish the Patient Quality Alliance (PQA) as a vehicle to improve quality and reduce the cost of healthcare to patients, Dan has been a leader across the state, including serving on the board of Blue Cross of Idaho.”
Throughout Ordyna’s tenure, Portneuf Medical Center has achieved a four-star rating from CMS, placing it among the top 30 percent of hospitals in the country. Through the Patient Quality Alliance (PQA), a network of healthcare providers, Portneuf has aligned with more than 800 providers throughout the region to achieve clinical integration and improve the health of the population.
Maxfield plans to announce an interim chief executive officer to lead the hospital while the search for a permanent CEO gets underway. Ordyna will be available as a resource until the end of the year to help ensure a smooth transition.
“I leave knowing that Portneuf is in great hands. I want to express my gratitude to the people who work hard every day to care for our patients, our community and each other. They will continue to deliver world-class health care to every patient, every time,” said Ordyna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.