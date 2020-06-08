idaho power

Due to a power outage, KPVI's signal Transmitter is currently down. This has cut service to viewers on Dish Network, Direct TV, Youtube TV, Hulu Live, and over-the-air. Cable viewers are unaffected. Our Engineers and Idaho Power crews are currently working to restore our signal. 

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Local News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.