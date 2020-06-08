Due to a power outage, KPVI's signal Transmitter is currently down. This has cut service to viewers on Dish Network, Direct TV, Youtube TV, Hulu Live, and over-the-air. Cable viewers are unaffected. Our Engineers and Idaho Power crews are currently working to restore our signal.
Power Outage Cuts Signal
Steve Barton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Boise
- Updated
- 0
Monday, Governor Brad Little visited cities across the state, including Idaho Falls, to announce the state's plan to use federal funds to help property taxpayers save money. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Steve Barton
-
- 0
Due to a power outage, KPVI's signal Transmitter is currently down. This has cut service to viewers on Dish Network, Direct TV, Youtube TV, Hulu Live, and over-the-air. Cable viewers are unaffected. Our Engineers and Idaho Power crews are currently working to restore our signal. Read more
Steve Barton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
As stage four of Governor Little's Idaho Rebounds plan nears, many outdoor attractions are opening up to visitors again; but they will look different this time around. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Matt Davenport
-
- 0
The United Way branches across Idaho are launching a statewide survey today (Monday) to assess the economic impact the COVID19 crisis has had on Idaho families. Read more
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
As demonstrations, protests and marches for George Floyd go on across the country, local police share their experience with our own local events. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The doors are still locked at the Bannock County Assessor’s Office in Pocatello. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
In light of all widespread damage to stores across the country, you may be wanting to make a donation but scammers are taking advantage of the opportunity. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Matt Davenport
-
- 0
The United Way branches across Idaho are launching a statewide survey today (Monday) to assess the economic impact the COVID19 crisis has had on Idaho families. Read more
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
As demonstrations, protests and marches for George Floyd go on across the country, local police share their experience with our own local events. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The doors are still locked at the Bannock County Assessor’s Office in Pocatello. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
In light of all widespread damage to stores across the country, you may be wanting to make a donation but scammers are taking advantage of the opportunity. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND ARCO DESERT. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.