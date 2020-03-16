A number of eastern Idaho schools have canceled classes due to COVID-19.
School closures:
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 - March 27 through April 3
Holy Spirit Catholic School - March 17 through April 3
Teton School District #401 - March 16 through April 3
Madison School District #321 - March 18 through April 6
Idaho Falls School District #91 - March 17 through April 6
Bonneville School District #93 - March 19 and 20
Shelley School District #60 - March 17 through April 6
