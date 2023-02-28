School Closures

Here are the schools that are closed for Tuesday, February 28:

Grace School District #148

Marsh Valley School District #21

North Gem School District #149

Fremont School District #215

Preston School District #201

Ashton Elementary

Here are the schools that will have a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, February 28:

Onieda School District #351

