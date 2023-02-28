Here are the schools that are closed for Tuesday, February 28:
Grace School District #148
Marsh Valley School District #21
North Gem School District #149
Fremont School District #215
Preston School District #201
Ashton Elementary
Here are the schools that will have a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, February 28:
Onieda School District #351
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.