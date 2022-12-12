Here are the schools that are closed for Monday, December 12:
Butte County School District #111 - Closed
Mackay S.D. #182 - 2 hour late start
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 6:23 am
A sweet new shop has made its way to Pocatello. Read moreFar Out Fudge Open in Pocatello
Idaho State University formally introduced their new head football coach Cody Hawkins today in a press conference. Read moreCoach Cody Hawkins Introduced by Idaho State University
Saturday was the annual Shop With A Cop event. Read moreShop With A Cop Event
One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on South 5th Avenue in Pocatello Saturday. Read morePedestrian Dead, One Person Arrested in Accident on South 5th in Pocatello
After a national search, Idaho State University Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros has announced that Cody Hawkins has been named head coach of the Idaho State Football Program. Read moreIdaho State University Names New Head Football Coach
Warming up enough some will get rain with the snow.
The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team continued their red-hot start to the season Thursday night, moving to 5-0 after defeating Highland 50-44. Read morePocatello Defeats Highland, 50-44, in HS Boys Basketball
The Fruitland Police Department says they continue to investigate the abduction and the location of the remains of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan. Read morePolice Continue to Investigate Missing Boy Case
The City of Moscow held a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday to honor the students who were murdered near the University of Idaho in November. Read moreTree Lighting Ceremony Held for U of I Students
A local free clinic is holding a holiday event this month. Read morePocatello Free Clinic Holding Jingle Jangle Event
