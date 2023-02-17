Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&