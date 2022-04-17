School Closures

Classes at Rocky Mountain Middle School, Bonneville Online High School, Technical Careers High School and D93's Praxium Mastery Academy will be canceled on Monday, April 18th due to a water outage. Students may email teachers for help and support.

