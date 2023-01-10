Here are the schools that are closed for Tuesday, January 10:
Oneida School District #351
Grace School District #148
Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..
Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 7:34 am
Monday morning six Bannock County officials were sworn in by Judge Rick Carnaroli at the Bannock County courthouse. Read moreBannock County Officials Swearing In Ceremony
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local lieutenant is retiring from the Pocatello Police Department after decades of service. Read moreLocal Lieutenant Retiring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local credit union’s volunteer program sets a record and the Idaho Foodbank gets a big donation. Read moreThe Bright Side for Friday, January 6
A radon awareness event is happening next month. Read moreRadon Awareness Event Coming Up Next Month
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Friday at the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Fort Hall, the mayors of the two cities gave an update on what has been happening in their communities over the past year. Read moreMayors of Pocatello and Chubbuck Highlight City Achievements in 2022
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Two storms...back to back.
Blackfoot star wide receiver JaVonte King made his next move official Thursday, signing with Montana State University. Read moreBlackfoot's JaVonte King Signs with Montana State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team won their eleventh straight game Thursday, starting off conference play on a strong note with a 73-53 victory over rival Century. Read morePocatello Defeats Century to Begin 4A Conference Play
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local man turned his hobby into a booming business. Dan Gandy -- who is a veteran -- started Gandy Blacksmithing a couple of years ago and business has taken off. Read moreGandy Blacksmithing
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Emergency crews were called to Clark Street Thursday night after a tanker truck collided with a utility pole, knocking it over. Read moreTanker Truck Collides With Utility Pole in Pocatello
Blackfoot star wide receiver JaVonte King made his next move official Thursday, signing with Montana State University. Read moreBlackfoot's JaVonte King Signs with Montana State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team won their eleventh straight game Thursday, starting off conference play on a strong note with a 73-53 victory over rival Century. Read morePocatello Defeats Century to Begin 4A Conference Play
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local man turned his hobby into a booming business. Dan Gandy -- who is a veteran -- started Gandy Blacksmithing a couple of years ago and business has taken off. Read moreGandy Blacksmithing
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Emergency crews were called to Clark Street Thursday night after a tanker truck collided with a utility pole, knocking it over. Read moreTanker Truck Collides With Utility Pole in Pocatello
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...Slick roads possible this morning... A band of snow moving through the lower Snake Plain may produce accumulations of up to an inch early this morning from American Falls to Pocatello to Blackfoot. Slick roads are possible for the morning commute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.