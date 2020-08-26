UPDATE
Three suspects involved in a police pursuit have been found, according to Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. They were injured when their vehicle crashed and have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Once they are cleared, they will be booked into jail.
Police continue to look for one suspect who is still on the run.
East Idaho News Reports that police are searching for two suspects who led officers on a high speed chase early Wednesday morning.
The pursuit began in Montana before 5 a.m. The suspects drove into Idaho on US Highway 20 and Fremont County Sheriff deputies deployed spike strips north of Ashton, according to authorities.
The strips caused the suspects to crash and they took off running. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and West Yellowstone Police, are in the area looking for the suspects.
Fremont County tells KPVI that they did a 911 Reverse call to the residents in that area.
More information will be given out as it becomes available.
Highway 20 remains open but drivers may notice a significant police presence.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.