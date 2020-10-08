An Idaho Falls man who spent more than two decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, is suing those who helped put him there.
Christopher Tapp spent 20 years in prison after he was convicted for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
Dodge, 18 years old at the time of her death, was murdered in her Idaho Falls apartment.
Tapp was convicted of the crime in 1998 but DNA testing and other evidence would later exonerate him in 2017.
Advanced DNA testing would lead police to arrest another man, Brian Leigh Dripps, for the crime in 2019. Dripps did confess to the crime and is now behind bars.
On Thursday, Tapp filed a 57-page lawsuit in federal court against the City of Idaho Falls, as well as seven police officers and detectives involved in the Dodge case.
“Mr. Tapp—now free and finally exonerated—brings this lawsuit to hold those who illegally caused his wrongful conviction and over two decades of wrongful imprisonment accountable,” the document states.
The suit states that Tapp spent 20 years, 1 month and 22 days in prison for “a crime he did not commit and had absolutely nothing to do with.”
The lawsuit accuses the City of Idaho Falls and IFPD of several points of “egregious misconduct” and of being “grossly negligent and reckless” throughout the investigation. Among several other claims, the suit states that the officers coerced multiple false confessions from Tapp and that they intentionally misconstrued evidence in Dodge’s murder “to fit their theory of the crime.”
The lawsuit goes into lengthy detail of Dodge’s murder, the crime scene and the investigation that followed. Tapp claims the officers and detectives involved “abusively interrogated” Tapp for 60 hours and repeatedly lied to him, threatened him with death and promised him leniency if he confessed. According to the court documents, IFPD officers also used seven sham polygraph tests to coerce Tapp into giving what would be eventually be five “distinct, fabricated confessions.”
The lawsuit said there was no physical evidence ever tying Tapp to the crime scene and in fact, DNA evidence found on Dodge’s body repeatedly excluded Tapp from being her killer.
However, “Rather than acknowledge the truth— that Tapp is innocent—Defendants coerced new confessions from Tapp that fit their evolving theory,” the doc ument reads. It claims Tapp only confessed due to “unrelenting and constant pressure and manipulation.”
According to the lawsuit, officers also fed Tapp non-public details about the crime. For example, the documents state police gave Tapp details about how Dodge’s body was found, which they stated only the killer would have known. But officers then claimed Tapp had provided that information.
Another claim in the lawsuit alleges that the officers and detectives convinced a teenage girl, Destiny Osborne, to lie and say Tapp had confessed to her about murdering Dodge. After Tapp’s conviction, Osborne admitted her story was fabricated and claimed officers had fed her the story and “threatened and coerced her” into repeating it.
The court document also describes how in 2009, the Idaho Innocence Project sent a letter to IFPD and the then-chief of police explaining a new type of DNA testing. The testing would allow law enforcement to compare DNA profiles to databases and find possible relatives of who had committed a crime. Since that type of testing was not yet used in Idaho, the IIP contacted labs in Colorado and California, who were willing to run samples of the semen and hair found on Dodge’s body for the Idaho Falls Police Department. The document claims a form was even provided to the department to make the request. But the department “failed to act” on the new information.
“….IFPD was given the opportunity to perform Y-STR DNA testing to identify the perpetrator’s paternal line and thus identify the perpetrator—which would have cleared Tapp’s name and secured his release a decade early—but the IFPD declined,” the lawsuit states.
In detailing the investigation, the lawsuit also claims that IFPD did not properly do its job when processing the crime scene.
“Defendants took only a few dozen photographs, rather than hundreds of photographs as would have been standard for police investigations of homicides at the time,” documents state. “In addition, the few photographs Defendants did take were haphazard; they lacked a ruler and identifying placard, which would have been essential to permit a viewer to understand the scale and relevance of the photographs, and which was the standard practice for police investigations of homicides at the time.”
At the time of the investigation, police did question Dripps, who lived across the street from Dodge. Dripps was known to have a violent reputation and according to the lawsuit, he told police he was out until 3:00 a.m. the night of Dodge’s murder but was “too drunk” to remember anything. The document states that despite that suspicious statement, police failed to further investigate Dripps or to collect a DNA sample from him.
The lawsuit reads: “If Defendants had done so, they would have correctly solved the murder and spared Tapp.”
The detailed lawsuit also alleges the Dodge case was not an isolated incident and that the IFPD has a history of misconduct and should be held accountable.
Tapp was convicted of Dodge’s rape and murder in 1998 and it wasn’t until 2019 that Bonneville District Judge Alan Stephens would officially vacate and dismiss the charges against Tapp based on advanced DNA testing and other evidence.
Tapp is now suing for his loss of freedom, physical injuries he suffered while imprisoned and emotional damages. He is requesting a jury trial and that the amount of compensation and punitive damages be determined at trial.
"I was thrown away for twenty-sum years and it hurt to have that idea that I could be thrown away like I was nothing," Tapp told KPVI on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Dripps is facing felony rape and murder charges for Dodge’s death. He is currently scheduled for a jury trial on those charges in June 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.