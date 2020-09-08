ATTENTION DISH CUSTOMERS: After 7:00 PM EST September 10th, you may not be able to watch the opening game of the 2020 NFL season live, Thursday on KPVI because DISH threatens to drop the station. KPVI is committed to continue our negotiations with DISH to keep your shows on, but DON’T WAIT: Call DISH at 800-333-3474 and tell them you want KPVI to remain on the air.
- Rexburg
- Updated
- 0
Today marks one year since the last time Lori Vallow Daybell's daughter Tylee Ryan was seen alive. We take a look back at some of the biggest events surrounding the case in that year.
Kade Garner
MMJ
Followed notifications
- Idaho & Wyoming
-
- 0
As a cold front raced through the interior Northwest, many in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming felt wind gusts reaching severe level strength.
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Followed notifications
- Idaho Falls
-
- 0
Rocky Mountain Power crews working to restore power to over 180K customers due to high winds and gusts
Kade Garner
MMJ
Followed notifications
- Rigby
-
- 0
The following notice is from Jefferson County:
Kade Garner
MMJ
Covid-19 has increased the amount that people are ordering takeout, but which states saw the largest surge?
Bonneville School District 93 has confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in their schools.
Gas prices have gone up with the influx of travelers from Labor Day Weekend but that trend might not continue.
On Monday, September 7, 2020, at approximately 8:12 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash, eastbound SH33 at milepost 118, west of Tetonia.
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 27 AND 32 DEGREES. A SMALL AREA OF HARD FREEZE CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY IN THE ST. ANTHONY AND REXBURG REGION WITH TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 24 DEGREES. * WHERE...ALL OF THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY AND SNAKE RIVER PLAIN. * WHEN...THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION, AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
