- Chubbuck
-
- 0
A local traditional event has been canceled. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
- Bonneville County
-
- 0
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Press Release: Read more
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
- Bonneville County
-
- 0
Bonneville County Press Release: Read more
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
- Pocatello
-
- 0
Last week, a report from the Trump appointed Coronavirus task force surfaced on the internet listing 18 states they have deemed to be 'red zone states'. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Followed notifications
- Pocatello
- Updated
- 0
The Bannock County Mosquito Abatement District helps fight the mosquito population in the area. It also helps excite kids for drone-related careers. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Followed notifications
The prosecution in the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell criminal cases is asking a judge not to allow any video coverage or live streaming of their upcoming preliminary hearings. Read more
- Michael Autovino
-
- 0
Cyber attacks have become more common in 2020 according to Arkrose Labs, a fraud prevention firm, by 20% due to Covid-19, and have impacted places in Eastern Idaho in recent years. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Followed notifications
Storm Tracker Weather
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 11 PM THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS AND LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 413 BELOW 6,000 FEET... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 COVERING THE UPPER SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/IDAHO FALLS BLM, AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 COVERING THE CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF. * TIMING...2 PM TO 11 PM TODAY. * THUNDERSTORMS...ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO MONSOON MOISTURE MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTH. * PRECIPITATION...A TRACE TO 0.10 INCHES OF RAIN FOR MOST AREAS, WITH LOCALIZED HEAVIER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * OUTFLOW WINDS...THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW WIND GUSTS OVER 45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: - THUNDERSTORM COVERAGE OF 25 PERCENT OR GREATER, WITHOUT SPECIFIC RAINFALL CRITERIA. &&
