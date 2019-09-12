On September 12, 2019, Fremont County dispatch received a call of multiple people becoming ill at the Sawtell Mt. Resort in Island Park.
Multiple EMS, fire and law enforcement personnel responded to the scene to find approximately 10 individuals that were exposed to the substance and were feeling ill. All 10 individuals were transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures. The East Idaho Regional Hazmat team is currently on scene investigating the unknown substance.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.