Teton School District 401 is reporting more cases of COVID-19 in its schools.
As of Friday afternoon, the district said it had 11 positive cases, including both students and staff.
Additionally, 77 students and staff are in quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus. The district said school principals are working with Eastern Idaho Public Health on contract tracing to see if there are any additional people who may have been exposed to a positive case and need to quarantine.
As of Thursday morning, three classes at Driggs Elementary were in quarantine, including two first-grade classes and one kindergarten class.
In a statement, the district said it “desperately needs substitutes” while staff members are quarantined.
You can apply online as a sub for the district at https://tsd401.org/employment.
"Our first priority is the health and welfare of our staff and students,” said Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme. “We are making adjustments in our protocols as each new situation arises. That said, keeping our schools open for in-person learning is a community-wide affair. Let’s all do our part.”
The district said in the first three weeks of school, it saw only two positive cases of COVID, and a very small number of possible exposures.
