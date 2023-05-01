Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Topaz affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Topaz. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible from Pebble Creek to Inkom. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to fluctuate around flood stage of 4.1 feet through mid week. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.0 feet on 02/11/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Portneuf River Topaz 4.0 4.0 Sun 1 pm MDT 4.1 4.1 4.2 &&