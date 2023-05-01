The Idaho Gives program has now officially raised over $20 million for Idaho nonprofits in 11 years of operation. This major milestone was achieved just past 8:30 am MT this morning. Giving will continue through May 4 and donations can be made online at IdahoGives.org.
“It is such a joy to help the helpers, and I cannot be prouder of the Idaho Nonprofit Center (INC) staff, both current and past, for leading Idaho Gives,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the INC said. “We could not have reached this massive accomplishment without the nonprofits, sponsors, and partners that dedicated to the Gem State.”
Idaho Gives, created and run by the INC, is designed to allow donors to explore a variety of causes that speak to them. An individual can narrow down their search by location and nonprofit mission.
“The philanthropy spirit in Idaho is amazing! Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) is thrilled to give alongside our community and members during Idaho Gives," said Laura Smith, Vice President of Community Development at ICCU and former INC board president.
ICCU is joined by Boise Cascade, Simplot Company Foundation, Battelle Energy Alliance–operator of INL, and KTVB as additional sponsors of the event.
To donate and learn more about Idaho Gives, visit IdahoGives.org.
A little can go a long way when we get together and give together on May 1st - 4th for #IdahoGives! Join the movement....support #RMHCIdaho and help keep families together in times of medical need ❤️. https://t.co/r9b6lPVdFx pic.twitter.com/6raEaXbx9X— Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho (@RMHIdaho) May 1, 2023
Today marks the first day of #IdahoGives! You can help us reach our $20K goal by donating here: https://t.co/vFAxrmT1YwNo gift is too small!#Community#SagebrushSteppeLandTrust pic.twitter.com/T5UrRBRW2J— Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (@SagebrushTrust) May 1, 2023
$4,668 in the very first minute! Idaho Gives is off to a great start! #IdahoGives https://t.co/UsjMuyvEMH pic.twitter.com/Qs0RF0ZFw8— Idaho Gives (@IdahoGives) May 1, 2023
