From the National Weather Service:
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
Southern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho...
Southwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho...
* Until 345 PM MDT.
* At 255 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located 7 miles northeast of Juniper, or 10 miles northwest of
Snowville, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...
Holbrook Summit around 315 PM MDT.
Cherry Creek Rest Area around 340 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Holbrook, Stone and Samaria.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
