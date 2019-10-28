Traffic Alert 01

Idaho State Police is on scene of a crash with blockage on Interstate 15 just north of the 113 Exit in Idaho Falls.

All northbound lanes of travel are blocked at this time and traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the 113 Exit.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Weather That Works For You on Demand

Local News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.