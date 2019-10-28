Idaho State Police is on scene of a crash with blockage on Interstate 15 just north of the 113 Exit in Idaho Falls.
All northbound lanes of travel are blocked at this time and traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the 113 Exit.
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 9F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: October 28, 2019 @ 4:34 pm
It was an extremely cold start to the workweek for many this morning across Eastern Idaho. Read more
UPDATE:The Rexburg Police Department has confirmed that the body of a missing BYU-Idaho student has been found. Police say that foul play is not at work in this case. Read more
On October 27, 2019 at approximately 12:02 p.m. the Idaho Falls Emergency Dispatch Center received calls from a couple of individuals who reported heavy black smoke coming from the back service area of Precision Boats, located on Woodruff Avenue. Read more
Idaho State University hosted their first TEDx event on Saturday. Read more
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony held their annual Halloween Family Concert on Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Read more
An unseasonably cool day with snow developing for some this afternoon.
Ghosts and goblins strolled through Zoo Idaho on Saturday for the annual ‘Zoo Boo.’ Read more
Idaho State University opened its doors to the annual Southeast Idaho Homeless Stand Down Saturday. The event has been taking place in Southeast Idaho for more than 25 years. Read more
Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Read more
After more than 25 years, the City of Pocatello is ready for a rebrand. The rebrand project is underway and the city has budgeted $90,000 for it. Read more
Northwest Broadcasting announced today that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage… Read more
...FRIGID TEMPERATURES ON THE WAY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW... AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL MOVE INTO IDAHO TONIGHT. TEMPERATURES WILL PLUMMET TO SINGLE DIGITS WITH SOME AREAS NEAR THE MONTANA BORDER SLIPPING BELOW ZERO OVERNIGHT. WIND CHILLS MAY DROP AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 BELOW IN THE ISLAND PARK AREA. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL GENERALLY BE BETWEEN A HALF INCH TO ABOUT 3 INCHES, BUT WINDS WILL BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THIS WILL CREATE SOME TRAVEL HAZARDS AS SNOW MAY ACCUMULATE ON ROADWAYS AND LOWER VISIBILITY.
