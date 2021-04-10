Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts is closed due to blowing dust reducing visibility.
The pandemic is no stranger to affecting any way of life. Small businesses are no different, which is why one organization created the Thrive Loan Program. Read more
Followed notifications
Idaho Falls School District 91 has named James Shank as its new superintendent. Read more
Followed notifications
After years of planning -- and fundraising -- a monument to honor fallen soldiers and their families is one step closer to calling Southeast Idaho home. It's the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in the North Gate development area in Pocatello. Read more
Followed notifications
An industrial hemp bill is headed to the governor’s desk. Read more
Followed notifications
The gem state is the leading producer of barley in the country. Everyone else is just small potatoes. Read more
Followed notifications
When Idaho began vaccinating against COVID-19 the demand heavily outweighed the supply. That's not the case anymore which local health experts say is good news as new virus variants are spreading across the country. Read more
Followed notifications
Lawmakers are back in session at the Idaho Statehouse after a two-week recess due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Read more
Followed notifications
The jury trial for Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell has been postponed. Their combined trial was originally set for July, but today a judge vacated that trial. Read more
Followed notifications
Vaccine passports are banned in Idaho. Read more
Followed notifications
Followed notifications
Followed notifications
Followed notifications
