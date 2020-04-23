Update: Interstate 86 between the American Falls Exit and the Arbon Valley Exit has been reopened to all lanes of traffic.
Original Story:
THERE ARE MULTIPLE CRASHES ON I86 NEAR THE RAINBOW ROAD EXIT. EASTBOUND LANES ARE CURRENTLY BLOCKED AT AMERICAN FALLS. WESTBOUND LANES ARE BLOCKED AT THE ARBON VALLEY EXIT.
