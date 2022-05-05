Two Officers and Suspect Shot

Pocatello Police tell KPVI that two police officers and a suspect were shot early this morning.
Several police agencies were on scene at 8th and Bridger Street in Pocatello.
It is not clear which agency the officers were from that were shot.
the two officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital.
No word yet on their conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.