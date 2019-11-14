UPDATE:
The children have been found safe in Idaho and the parents are in custody.
Original Story:
An Amber Alert has been issued for three children in Cascade County, Montana.
The alert states that three children were taken during the night, possibly by non-custodial parents who have a history of drug use and violence. The alert also says that the children believed to be in life threatening danger.
The children are Raelynn Demontigny, 5-years-old; Lianna Demontigny, 3-years-old; and Tony Demontigny who is 1-year-old.
The Amber Alert identifies the suspects as Tony Demontigny, 28, and Ellaura Wright, 30. There are two vehicles that they may be driving: a white Chevrolet Malibu (Montana license 2-224730B), and a blue Chevrolet Tahoe (Montana license 2-22599B).
Anyone who sees any of these people or has any information that may help is asked to call your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.