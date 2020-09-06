A wildfire south of Pocatello forced the evacuation of several homes near the top of Gibson Jack Road.
The fire broke out around 12:30 Sunday morning and burned around 15 acres.
A text alert was sent at 1:06 a.m. advising residents to evacuate. Evacuees gathered at Indian Hills Elementary where they could stay the night. It is estimated that they will be allowed to go back to their homes around 9:00 a.m.
Crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Pocatello, North Bannock County Fire District, Pocatello Valley Fire Department, and Inkom were battling the blaze.
As of 4:30 a.m., there were no reported injuries and no structures were damaged.
One fire truck belonging to Pocatello Valley became stuck and was consumed by the fire. None of the firefighters were injured.
Gibson Jack, Silver Sage, and Wild Horse Ridge Roads were closed due to the fire.
