Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND 427... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND 427... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY AND MONDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 GOOSE CREEK AND RAFT RIVER VALLEY/SOUTHERN SAWTOOTH NF/TWIN FALLS BLM SOUTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER. * TIMING...TODAY AND MONDAY FROM NOON TO 9 PM. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 9 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS AND CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL CONTRIBUTE TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD ON NEW AND EXISTING FIRES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. &&