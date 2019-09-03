UPDATE: On September 3, 2019, at 12:58 p.m. Idaho State Police investigated a crash southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 25, near Malad Summit.
Erika R. Larkin, 21, of Nibley, UT, was driving southbound on I15 near milepost 25 in a 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette, when her vehicle went off the right shoulder and rolled. After the driver exited the vehicle, the vehicle caught fire which then caught the surrounding field on fire. Downey, McCammon, Oneida, Arimo, BLM, and U.S. Forest Service fire departments are all still on scene.
Larkin was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
UPDATE: The Bannock County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation order for the area as firefighters have halted the fire's forward progress. Firefighters will soon have the fire contained and will remain on scene overnight to extinguish remaining heat within the fire's perimeter.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the area around the Malad Summit Fire which is burning off Interstate 15 just north of the Malad Summit.
The fire started after 2:00pm and officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Smoke can be seen for miles around the fire as it is burning juniper and grass. Five engines, a dozer, a water tender, and air tankers are currently fighting the fire.
Both lanes of I-15 are still open, however with emergency vehicles in the area, police are asking people to slow down and watch for emergency traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.