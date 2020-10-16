UPDATE:
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block of S. Cabellaro Drive in Ammon for a domestic disturbance.
The deputies spoke with a man and 30-year-old Brooke Blackford. The two had been arguing. According to police, Blackford was intoxicated and uncooperative with police. Police separated the two and left.
A little later in the day, the man called dispatch claiming Blackford had hit him and was making suicidal statements. When police arrived at the home, Blackford fired a 30.06 rifle out a window.
Deputies secured the area and warned nearby residents and businesses to shelter in place.
SWAT made several attempts to contact Blackford, who remained barricaded inside the home. Eventually, around 6:30 p.m., Blackford came out of the home and surrendered to police.
She is currently in custody, facing charges of domestic battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
There were no injuries and law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incident.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Law enforcement, including a SWAT team, are responding to a situation involving an armed person barricaded inside a home.
Police are on scene at Cabellaro Drive near the intersection of 17th Street in Ammon.
According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a home on Cabellaro Drive for a report of a disturbance around 1 p.m. on Friday.
BCSO said one person is currently barricaded inside the home and is armed. Police are working on negotiations with that individual.
The intersection at Cabellero Drive and 17th is blocked off.
Police tell KPVI they have the area secure and have set up a perimeter around the home. Nearby residents and businesses have been alerted to the situation and all community members are asked to stay away from the area.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.