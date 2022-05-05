UPDATE 5/5/2022 3:00 p.m.: Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said two officers who were shot in an early morning shooting are in stable condition.
According to Schei, officers were dispatched to 941 E. Bridger Street around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found Todd V. Brewer in the yard with a rifle. Schei said officers gave him commands but he raised his rifle toward the officers. They fired shots and Brewer took off toward an alley.
The officers followed Brewer to the alley and more shots were fired. According to Schei, one officer was hit three times and a second officer was struck once. Brewer was also struck and Schei said they believe he was hit twice.
Other responding officers provided medical treatment and the wounded officers were taken in the back of two patrol cars to Portneuf Medical Center. Brewer was transported via ambulance.
Schei did not give specific details about the officers' injuries but said they are in stable condition, as of Thursday afternoon. He also said Brewer is expected to survive.
Schei said it's a tough time for their department and they're praying the officers make a full recovery.
"These officers I know them, I've trained them," Schei said. "I've worked with them their whole careers. And when you see that one of your people is hurt like that, you take that to heart."
According to Schei, two other people were inside the home when officers responded for the disturbance call. They are being interviewed and talked to by investigators.
Chief Schei added that the community response has been great. They've received a lot of calls, emails and other communication in support of the wounded officers and the Pocatello Police Department. That includes several other law enforcement agencies across the state that have reached out. Many were in attendance at Thursday's press conference to show their support.
Chief Schei and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad also visited the two officers in the hospital.
The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting. They are looking at possible motives, and whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.
When asked if Brewer had a history with police or a history with firearms, Schei said that's something they're looking into as well.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said his office does plan to file charges against Brewer as soon as he is medically discharged.
They plan to charge him with two counts of aggravated battery against a police officer with intent to commit a serious felony. There will also be a deadly weapons enhancement for each count.
Brewer could potentially face up to 80 years if convicted on all charges.
ORIGINAL: Pocatello Police tell KPVI that two police officers and a suspect were shot early this morning.
Several police agencies were on scene at 8th and Bridger Street in Pocatello.
It is not clear which agency the officers were from that were shot.
the two officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital.
No word yet on their conditions.
