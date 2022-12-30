UPDATE: Authorities have arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger. He was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3:00 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Friday.
Kohberger was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor's Office in connection to the slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.
The suspect is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.
ORIGIONAL STORY; A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found in a rental home near campus last month, multiple law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said Friday.
It marks the first major break in the case.
Pennsylvania State Police, with the assistance of the FBI, apprehended him in the Scranton area Friday morning, the sources said.
Few details have been released publicly in the November 13 slayings of 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four friends, members of the university’s Greek system, were discovered across the street from campus, leaving the small town of Moscow, Idaho, deeply shaken.
The Moscow Police Department has said it received more than 13,000 tips related to the case, in addition to thousands of digital media submissions. It didn't immediately confirm the apprehension Friday. The chief of police, along with university officials, are expected to provide an update on the case at a 4 p.m. ET news briefing.
Moscow police had said they were looking for a white Hyundai Elantra believed to be in the immediate area of the King Road residence early on the morning the students were believed to have been killed. A few days before Christmas, they said a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, was not connected to the murders.
KPVI will air the police news conference that is scheduled for Friday at 2:00 p.m.
