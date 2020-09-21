UPDATE 9/21/20 9:00 p.m.: The fire is completely out and fire crews are no longer on scene.
The cause is still being investigated.
ORIGINAL: Authorities have ordered students and staff to evacuate the Eames Complex due to a wildfire near Alvin Ricken Drive and Barton Road. The fire started around 3:00 p.m.
Crews from Pocatello, Chubbuck, and BLM are fighting the fire.
Alvin Ricken Drive has been closed.
The northbound I-15 on-ramp near South 5th was temporarily closed but Idaho State Police said all lanes were reopened by 6 p.m.
According to Idaho State University, students and employees were evacuated from the Eames Complex, the Accelerator Center and the Business and Technology Center - all along Alvin Ricken Drive.
As of 5 p.m., a university spokesman said there were no injuries reported. However, a fence on the west side of the Eames Complex did receive minor fire damage.
Fire crews will remain in the area to monitor hot spots.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
