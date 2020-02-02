Here is a list of schools that are closed for Monday, February 3, 2020:
- Aberdeen School District 58
- American Falls School District 381
- Bonneville Joint School District 93
- Bear Lake School District 33
- Butte County School District 111
- Clark County School District 161
- Fremont County Joint School District 215
- Firth School District 59
- Grace School District 148
- Gem School District 149
- Jefferson School District 251
- Idaho Falls School District 91
- Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
- Preston School District 201
- Rockland School District 382
- Madison School District 321
- Mackay School District 182
- Ririe School District 252
- Shelley School District 60
- Soda Springs School District 150
- Sugar-Salem School District 322
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Alturas International Academy
- American Heritage Charter School
- Cat and the Fiddle Preschool
- Connor Academy Public Charter School
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
- Development Workshop: Idaho Falls and Rexburg Campus
- Grace Lutheran School
- Hope Lutheran School
- Gem Prep: Pocatello
- Holy Rosary Catholic School
- Holy Spirit Catholic School
- LIV Teen Center
- Lighthouse Montessori School
- Idaho Falls Headstart/Early Headstart
- Monticello Montessori Charter School
- Pocatello Community Charter School
- Rexburg Head Start
- Snake River Montessori School
- Sho-Ban High School
- Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School
- Watersprings School and Daycare
- White Pine Charter School
- White Pine STEM Academy
